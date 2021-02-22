Fejiro Sets Lamar Straight in Episode 2 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Episode 2 of Diane Russet‘s web series “Ricordi” is here.

In this weeks episode, Fejiro decides to set Lamar straight before leaving the dinner and on the other hand, Maleek tries to snatch Soye from David. Meanwhile, Jasmine plans a surprise for Lamar but is left in shock by his cold response.

“Ricordi” is directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix, Rita Edwards and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

Watch the new episode below:

