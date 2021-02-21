Connect with us

Events Music

Omah Lay is #14thHeadies Next Rated Award Winner

Events Music Scoop

First Photos: Lilian Afegbai, Wathoni Anyansi, Tobi Bakre & More at the 2021 Headies | #14thHeadies

Events Promotions

You'd love DJ Cuppy's Performance at the Gold Dust Conference

Events

The Office of the Citizen is the Focus of the 2021 Ehingbeti Summit

Events Promotions

The Desperados Train just hit Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, and Owerri - Here's how the Launch went down

Events Promotions

Introducing SW Nigeria's New Sparkle Queen - Erica Nlewedim ✨

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Valentine's Special Edition

Events

Morning Fresh launches its Search for the Best Nigerian Dish with a Special 3rd Edition

Events Promotions

Register to join Techuncode, Hub One & Wellvis on this Conversation on the Future of Healthcare | February 12th

Events Promotions

Join the 360 Hub & Techuncode on this insightful Conversation on 'Equity for all – The role of Youths and Women' | February 13th

Events

Omah Lay is #14thHeadies Next Rated Award Winner

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In the past year, countless new tunes from several genres have rocked the music industry and a lot of them were served by fast-rising stars. Especially with the ongoing pandemic, breaking out and gaining people’s attention in the past year has been a huge deal and the 14th Headies Awards recognised this effort with the Next Rated category.

The Next Rated award at the annual Headies is a highly coveted prize won by the ‘upcoming’ act who has shown the most promise in the year in review. Winners also get a car and join an influential ‘alumni’ of previous superstar winners.

The nominees for this year’s much anticipated “Next Rated” category includes TemsOmah Lay, Oxlade, and Bella Shmurda.

And the winner is…

Omah Lay

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?
Advertisement
css.php