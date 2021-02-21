Omah Lay is #14thHeadies Next Rated Award Winner

In the past year, countless new tunes from several genres have rocked the music industry and a lot of them were served by fast-rising stars. Especially with the ongoing pandemic, breaking out and gaining people’s attention in the past year has been a huge deal and the 14th Headies Awards recognised this effort with the Next Rated category.

The Next Rated award at the annual Headies is a highly coveted prize won by the ‘upcoming’ act who has shown the most promise in the year in review. Winners also get a car and join an influential ‘alumni’ of previous superstar winners.

The nominees for this year’s much anticipated “Next Rated” category includes Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade, and Bella Shmurda.

And the winner is…

Omah Lay