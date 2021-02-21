First Photos: Lilian Afegbai, Wathoni Anyansi, Tobi Bakre & More at the 2021 Headies | #14thHeadies

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s that time of the year again for one of Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music awards, “The Headies” which is all set for its 14th edition. A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As expected, your faves showed up for the event looking all glammed up and exquisite in their various outfits.

From all the glitz & glam from the red carpet reception with all shades of designs to the memorable appearances, performing artiste and announcement of the winners, BellaNaija is bringing everything to you, so stay tuned.

Keep scrolling to see the first photos below and head over to @bellanaijaonline for all the scoop.

