It’s Baby No. 1 for Chef Fregz & Lala Akindoju



Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju is pregnant.

The actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her popular chef husband, Gbubemi Fregene today with a series of photos shared on her Instagram page.

She captioned the photos; “…becoming three”.



The dad-to-be also shared a black and white photo of Lala’s baby bump, with the caption, “The Evolution🍼❤️”.

The high-profile couple got married in a breathtaking ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 20.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo Credit: Chef_Fregz | lalaakindoju