Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s Baby No. 1 for Chef Fregz & Lala Akindoju

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Ifu Ennada is Living Her Best Life in the Maldives🏖

Scoop

Report says Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from Kanye West

Scoop Sweet Spot

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi is a Mum!

News Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Maintain their Decision to "Step Back" as Working Members of the Royal Family

Music Scoop

#DiscoverWithBN: Let's Re-introduce You to Chris Rio; The Voice Nigeria S2 Finalist

Nollywood Scoop

What it Means that Omotola’s Name is Trademarked

Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o's "Sulwe" is Coming to Netflix as an Animated Musical

Comedy Music Scoop

Elsa Majimbo is on the Cover of Teen Vogue's 'Young Hollywood' Issue

Scoop

It’s Baby No. 1 for Chef Fregz & Lala Akindoju

Published

8 hours ago

 on


Nollywood actress Kemi Lala Akindoju is pregnant.

The actress revealed that she’s expecting her first child with her popular chef husband, Gbubemi Fregene today with a series of photos shared on her Instagram page.

She captioned the photos; “…becoming three”.


The dad-to-be also shared a black and white photo of Lala’s baby bump, with the caption, “The Evolution🍼❤️”.

The high-profile couple got married in a breathtaking ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 20.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

Photo Credit: Chef_Fregzlalaakindoju

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?
Advertisement
css.php