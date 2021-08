Congratulations are in order for Afrobeats rapper and songwriter Ladipoe as he welcomes his first child.

The proud dad whose hit single “Feeling” featuring Buju was number one on several music charts this year shared videos of himself rocking his newborn with the caption, “My second NO. 1 this year 🤲🏾🙏🏾”

From these adorable videos, Ladipoe can’t seem to get over his baby and it’s so cute to see😍