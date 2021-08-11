We Love To See It! Wizkid & Shatta Wale Nominated For 2021 MTV VMA

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo

Wizkid has been nominated for an MTV VMA in the categories of ‘Best Cinematography’ and ‘Best R&B’ for his feature on Beyonce‘s “Brown Skin Girl.” Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was also nominated for ‘Best Art Direction’ for his appearance in Beyoncé’s “Already.”

Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion have seven and six nominations, respectively, and both have Artist of the Year honours atop Video of the Year nominations. Other notable nominees include Dua Lipa, 24kGoldn, and Taylor Swift, who each received four nominations, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and SZA, who each received three nominations, and Lady Gaga, who received two nominations.

Fans can vote for their favourites at vma.mtv.com starting today.

See the full list below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie