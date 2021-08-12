Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija6: Niyi on His Initial Strategy, Nollywood Plans & What to Expect from Him

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this interview with evicted “Big Brother Naija” season 6 housemate Niyi, we find out his initial strategy and how having all guys in the first night in Biggie’s house disrupted that.

The TikTok star also talks about being a married man in the house, his best moments and what we should expect from him going forward.

He tells us he likes to act and his favourite actor is Jim Iyke. Chuey Chu got him to play a role as Nollywood star Jim Iyke; watch and tell us how well he did!

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

