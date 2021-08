Episode 7 of Accelerate TV’s comedy series “Visa On Arrival” has premiered and this one is tagged ‘Oyinbo Pepper’. In this week’s episode, an interracial couple tries to convince Officer Charity that they are actually in love.

“Visa On Arrival” stars Bovi, Warri Pikin, Taymesan and Warri Girl as no-nonsense, bible-thumping, bribe collecting visa officers.

Watch the new episode below: