Timaya teams up with Buju on a new track titled “Cold Outside,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by TG Omori.

“Cold Outside,” produced by Young Willis, is Timaya’s second official single for 2021 and a follow-up to his previously released track “Eff All Day” with Phyno.

Listen to “Cold Outside” below:

Listen on Digital Streaming Platforms

Watch the music video below: