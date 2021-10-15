Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare

Watch Seromume Ikogho share his entrepreneurial journey on Ndani TV's "Young CEO" 

Obi Ibekwe appointed as Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR

And the Winner Is... | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Nexford University rewards Emmanuel Ejemuta with a 50% MBA Scholarship in the #GoMad Campaign

Big Win for BN Alumni Mercy Akamo as She Becomes an Honouree for MIPAD100 Under 40

You can learn a thing or two from Onyeka Akumah's journey as an entrepreneur on Ndani TV's "Young CEO"

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing

This Mother and Her Daughters are Demonstrating the Possibility & Profitability of Hydroponics

16 African Startup Companies Have Been Selected for VC4A Venture Showcase!

3 hours ago

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Oshumare | @oshumare_

***

Oshumare is a Nigerian clothing brand birthed from the passion to create classic yet modern outfits for the young man and woman who goes easy yet aims for elegance at first glance.

From ready-to-wear pieces to bespoke tailoring, they take pride in how much their existing customers appraise the fit of each outfit created, how every detail is carefully attended, not shortchanging on an all-around excellent customer experience.

Every fabric is cared for, they find joy in clothing and much more joy when the clothing is on you.

You can reach out to them via:
Instagram: @oshumare_
Facebook: @oshumare_
Or call: 08099000115

