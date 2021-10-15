Career
#BNShareYourHustle: Catch the Attention of Everyone with RTW & Bespoke Outfits from Oshumare
Hey BellaNaijarians!
We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).
The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.
For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Oshumare | @oshumare_
***
Oshumare is a Nigerian clothing brand birthed from the passion to create classic yet modern outfits for the young man and woman who goes easy yet aims for elegance at first glance.
From ready-to-wear pieces to bespoke tailoring, they take pride in how much their existing customers appraise the fit of each outfit created, how every detail is carefully attended, not shortchanging on an all-around excellent customer experience.
Every fabric is cared for, they find joy in clothing and much more joy when the clothing is on you.
You can reach out to them via:
Instagram: @oshumare_
Facebook: @oshumare_
Or call: 08099000115