Angel Reveals She Applied for #BBNaijaShineYaEye to Remove Herself from Some Toxic Situations

In this interview with Chuey Chu, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Angel says she didn’t think the viewers would like her personality even before she auditioned for the show.

She adds that she applied for the show because she wanted to remove herself from some toxic situations and fame was the least of her reasons.

Angel also says that she expected to be misunderstood. She describes herself as a very intense person and there’s no middle ground with her, adding that she’s smart, friendly and matches the energy she gets from people.

