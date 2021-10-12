Cross talks about His Time in #BBNaijaShineYaEye House & Being a Serious-Minded Cruise Master

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this interview with Chuey Chu, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist Cross talks about his time in the house, being the cruise master in the show, and how far he and his family have come following the assassination of his dad.

He talks about being one of the most serious-minded people despite being perceived as the “party guy” – he runs a gym, which also houses a restaurant (plus he has his own protein shakes brand), works as a contractor for the government, and is also into real estate.

Watch the interview below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

