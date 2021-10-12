Watch the Teaser for Basktemouth’s Comedy Series “Ghana Jollof” starring Akah Nnani, Joseline Dumas, Funnybone

The “Papa Benji” producer Basketmouth is ready to you on a tour with his new comedy series “Ghana Jollof“, and the multifaceted comedian has shared a teaser to keep you anticipating.

“Ghana Jollof” is set in Ghana and features Ghanaian movie stars Mawuli Gavor, Joseline Dumas, James Gardiner and Jacinta Ocansey. Also starring on the show are StanleyChibuna (Funnybone), Akah Nnani, Buchi and Basketmouth himself.

I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana Jollof is a realization of that dream. From the cast to the crew, everyone gave themselves to create a show deserving to be the first comedy-drama from Showmax and we all can’t wait for you to see what we’ve created,” says Basketmouth.

“Ghana Jollof” will premiere on Shomax on the 22nd of October.

Watch the teaser below: