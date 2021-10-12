Connect with us

BN TV Comedy

Watch the Teaser for Basktemouth's Comedy Series "Ghana Jollof" starring Akah Nnani, Joseline Dumas, Funnybone

BN TV Movies & TV

Cross talks about His Time in #BBNaijaShineYaEye House & Being a Serious-Minded Cruise Master

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNxBBNaija6: First Runner-Up Liquorose says She Needed a Bigger Platform to Show Other Talents Aside Dancing

BN TV Movies & TV

"I'm a Very Calm Person, but can be Very Firm & Assertive" - #BBNaijaShineYaEye Star Pere

BN TV Comedy

Here's Episode 11 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Season 2

BN TV

Watch Maleek Sanni of Ikorodu Bois Aptly Re-Enact a Speech by Steve Harvey

BN TV

Get to Know the Cast of "Squid Game" a Little More in These Interviews

BN TV

Julie Adenuga is Back With New Season of "Julie's Top 5" Show! Catch Paul Bridges & Weruche Opia on the First Episode

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"You can't "method-act" cooking & cleaning for 10 weeks" - #BBNaijaShineYaEye Winner Whitemoney

BN TV

#10QuestionsWith... Angel on Her Time in Biggie's House & What She'll Change If She Had a Do-Over

BN TV

Watch the Teaser for Basktemouth’s Comedy Series “Ghana Jollof” starring Akah Nnani, Joseline Dumas, Funnybone

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The “Papa Benji” producer Basketmouth is ready to you on a tour with his new comedy series “Ghana Jollof“, and the multifaceted comedian has shared a teaser to keep you anticipating.

“Ghana Jollof” is set in Ghana and features Ghanaian movie stars Mawuli Gavor, Joseline Dumas, James Gardiner and Jacinta Ocansey. Also starring on the show are StanleyChibuna (Funnybone), Akah Nnani, Buchi and Basketmouth himself.

I’ve always wanted to create something that would be a collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana, and Ghana Jollof is a realization of that dream. From the cast to the crew, everyone gave themselves to create a show deserving to be the first comedy-drama from Showmax and we all can’t wait for you to see what we’ve created,” says Basketmouth.

“Ghana Jollof” will premiere on Shomax on the 22nd of October.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php