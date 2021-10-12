BNxBBNaija6: First Runner-Up Liquorose says She Needed a Bigger Platform to Show Other Talents Aside Dancing

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

You would think because she had over 700k followers on Instagram prior to the show, she wouldn’t need a platform like Big Brother Naija, but Liquorose says no.

The Shine Ya Eye star tells BellaNaija host, Chuey Chu she needed the platform because it’ll give her the opportunity to achieve “financial stability” and show the world other things she could do. She adds that this season was the third time she was trying to get into the show.

She’s definitely going into Nollywood, she says, as an actor and a producer as she has a lot of stories in her head she wants to tell.

Watch the interview below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

