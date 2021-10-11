Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Historic Nigerian Movie “Amina” Is Coming to Netflix!

BN TV

#10QuestionsWith... Liquorose shares #BBNaija Experience + Plays ‘Two Truths & A Lie’

BN TV Music

Flavour features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie & Zubby Michael in New Music Video "Levels"

BN TV

#10QuestionsWith... Emmanuel on Liquorose & How #BBNaija Changed His Perspective on Life

BN TV Living

You Should Try Sisi Yemmie's Yummy Coconut Moi Moi Recipe

BN TV

The Ladies talk Dating & Relationships in Episode Two of “To All The Girls”

BN TV

Tega Dominic sits #WithChude to discuss life after #BBNaija

BN TV

The SNL Monologue by Kim Kardashian Everyone is Talking About

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Niyola & Ijeoma Grace Agu Take Us Inside Kunle Afolayan's New Film "Swallow"

BN TV

Ayra Starr is the Vibrant Fashion Killer on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fast-rising Mavin singer, Ayra Starr is the cover star for Accelerate TV’s “The Cover” October issue.

In this interview, the beautiful, super talented and vibrant fashion killer, takes us through her style of music, how she harnesses her individuality and other areas of music she hopes to explore.

Here’s what Accelerate TV had to say about Ayra Starr,

The vibe you get from Ayra Starr’s music is the same vibe you get from her in person. Ayra Starr is clear on what she wants, what she likes, and who she is-all of which are apparent in her lyrics. Conversations behind the scenes with Ayra, along with quiet observations of the STARR in her natural element, show a young woman who is as in touch with herself, as she is with her audience. Ayra is mindful with her words and thinks before she speaks, which is also probably the reason we’ve gotten such good music.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On her source of energy and how she would best describe it:

My source is undoubtedly God, before anything and everything else. He’s where I get everything I need. That’s my foundation.
I also get a lot of support from my family. They play an instrumental role in my life. They always look out for me and want the best for me. I can’t quantify how supportive they are. And lastly, myself. I’m confident in my craft and in my abilities.

On how she manages her mental health and what keeps her balanced and clear-minded:

Whenever I start to feel overwhelmed or stressed, I just take a break. I withdraw from the noise and all the distractions and spend
time on myself. I do the things that make me feel good or just calm me down…I watch TV, I eat and I sleep.

On how she handles negative comments:

I do not register information that is not my business. I don’t know any other way to answer or explain what I mean. I simply do
not dwell on negativity. It requires time and energy that can be channelled towards more useful things. Alternatively, I think people should focus on more important and meaningful things when they aren’t listening to my music. I’m a proud feminist, I believe in one love and I’m a fashion killer of course!

On how she cultivates or harnesses her individuality:

I read books about spirituality and try to make sure that I am always learning. That’s the way to keep expanding your mind and
adding depth to your thoughts. I also learn a lot through music and have a genuine desire to be a better person and to master my craft. But just as importantly, my mom taught me how to be my own person.

Read the full issue here.

Credits:
Photography: @xmagepictures
Outfit: @getoworld

Watch her interview below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

On Tribal Wars and Building a United Nigeria

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Making your Friend’s Enemy your Enemy

Funmi Akintade: Useful Tips For Effective Content Writing
css.php