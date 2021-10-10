Connect with us

#10QuestionsWith… Emmanuel on Liquorose & How #BBNaija Changed His Perspective on Life

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this interview, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist Emmanuel talks to BellaNaija about his time in the house, the EmmaRose ship and so much more.

Here’s what the reality star had to say about BBNaija changing his perspective on life:

I think yes, slightly. For me, this life is how you see things, how people deal with different things. There’s no life without people, so basically, it was the people for me. The housemates in the house were different people with different perspectives, different vibes, different mindsets.

It made me understand you actually need people because I’m the kind of person that… once I see the opportunity, I just get things done myself. But the house made me realize that you need people, you need team. The support and group work can actually make you achieve more. My experience in the house made me understand and appreciate that a lot better.

Telling us about when he noticed Liquorose, he said:

It was a wow moment at first sight. I was like okay, wow she’s beautiful, she’s gorgeous. She has her things together and then we got talking and we just kept growing in what we had… stage by stage, and we understood how we were going. It was a mutual and two-way thing.

Emmanuel played a “two truths and a lie” game at the end and you can see it in the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

