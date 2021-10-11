Flavour features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie & Zubby Michael in New Music Video “Levels”

Flavour delivers “Levels,” a new track produced by Masterkraft and mixed and mastered by Mixx Monsta.

The official music video features some of your favourite Nollywood actors and notable Igbo public figures such as Kanayo O. Kanayo, Cubana Chiefpriest, Yul Edochie, Zubby Michael and many others.

The video was shot and directed by Patrick Ellis in Los Angeles, California and Enugu, Nigeria.

Watch the video below: