Blessing Uzzi Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her Directorial Debut “No Man’s Land”

The checks keep rolling in for Blessing Uzzi. The filmmaker is making her directorial debut with a new project titled “No Man’s Land,” which will star music sensation Seun Kuti in the lead role.

She shared a two-part proof of concept teaser on Instagram, along with behind-the-scenes photos from the production, which also stars Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada. Sharing the first part, she wrote; “No Man’s Land Proof of Concept Trailer! Today as I wrap this shoot,I thought it’s a great day to post the proof of concept trailer we shot before the main shoot. I will tell the story of what this trailer did to my mind and confidence for this project.”

There’s no word yet on what the project will be based on or when it will be released.

In a 2019 interview with ThisDay, she revealed her ambition to be a director who makes great films and changes the narrative. She said;

I’m more of a director than a producer. I do both sometimes, so if I’m to answer the questions on what can be done for the industry I would say just support them to make more films, enabling environment, laws to protect their film, build cinemas, access to funds etc., and so much more. And I see my company making lots of great films, me directing really great movies and us changing the narrative in Nigeria, taking African stories to the world.

We are thrilled that her dream is becoming a reality.

Check out the behind-the-scenes photos:

Take a look at the teaser for the proof of concept trailer:

Photo Credit: blessinguzzi