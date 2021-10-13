BBNaija’s Yerins Makes Nollywood Debut in New Comedy Film “Okirika Series”

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ star, Yerins Abraham will make his Nollywood debut in Muka Ray‘s forthcoming comedy-drama “Okirika Series“.

He will be joining Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Yvonne Jegede, Broda Shaggi, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Aloma Isaac Junior (Zicsaloma), Denrele Edun, Chigul, Adebayo Ridwan (Isbae U), Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, Jide Kosoko, Priscilla Ojo, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Ariyiike Owolagba, Yinka Quadri, Layole Oyatogun, Small Doctor, and many more in the series.

“Okrika Series” is a comedy packed movie series styled into the fairly used clothes trading business in Lagos, and also incorporate the nuances of street area boys.

Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile directs the Star Times-powered series, which is executive produced by Muka Ray, while Iyabo Ojo doubles as an actor and project coordinator.

It will debut on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Yoruba, PBO and Wakaati TV on Star Times.

See the BTS photos below:

