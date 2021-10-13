Osaze Has a Lot of Explaining To Do in Episode 7 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Cassy is definitely not having it and here’s a lot of explaining to do in episode 7 (Ladies Who Fight) of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“.

Amira is really having a rough time finding her real father. So much is going on. Can you keep up?

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

