Osaze Has a Lot of Explaining To Do in Episode 7 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”
Cassy is definitely not having it and here’s a lot of explaining to do in episode 7 (Ladies Who Fight) of RED TV’s “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts“.
Amira is really having a rough time finding her real father. So much is going on. Can you keep up?
The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ Nwadiora, Salma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.
Watch the new episode below: