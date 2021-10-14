Connect with us

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Love is so sweet! They say time flies when you’re riding with your perfect match and we agree.

Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual and his forever sweetheart, Grace Makun, have been together for four years and are more in love than ever. To celebrate their unending love, friendship, and pure vibes, the couple blessed our timelines with these beautiful photos.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate this beautiful feat, the lovebirds shared sweet notes. Grace Makun shared,

It’s been 4years of 💯 unending love, friendship and pure vibes! I can’t trade you for anything else in the world.
Forever to go with you @yomicasual. Happy anniversary to us. Thanks for never giving up on my excesses and taking our journey one step at a time. I am a blessed wife and it’s only because of you @yomicasual #thecasuals17

Taking to Instagram, Yomi Casual shared:

On this beautiful day I want to say thank you for loving me unconditionally even when you had a better option 4 years ago, thank you for saying yes to my marriage proposal, thank you for cutting down my wedding reception expenses because everyone was expecting me to do the most based on who I be. (I almost wound them with beer and Jameson) Thank you for pushing me to give birth to our kids abroad, ( one Of my biggest achievement ever!) thank you for helping me secure those properties,, ( they are worth millions now) thank you for those countless school runs ( even if I had to pay you money for skipping my shift) thank you for being an amazing mom to our lovely kids, ( Dr Grace without a degree) thank you for being contented with the little I have to offer. ( zara, Adidas, Nike, Riverisland, Aldo etc) thank you for believing in this local Warri tailor, thank you for correcting my local Warri grammar sometimes (baba Dey drop bomb back to back, thank you for reminding me of who I was before I met you… ( in your words, yomi you be brand oh! Never forget that) I love you my Gracious. HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US @fabjewels_official #4amazingyearsandcounting #october14th #thecasuals17

Check out their beautiful anniversary shoot below.

Credits:
yomicasual | fabjewels_official
Photography: @hbpixels

