“She Was & Still Is My Everything” – Sir Dee Pens Touching Tribute to Late Mum

Big Brother NaijaPepper Dem reality star Sir Dee has shared an emotional tribute following the death of his beloved mother Felicia Oluwanike Atteh a week ago.

The actor and model first announced the sad passing of his mother on social media with a photo that revealed she died on the 6th of October at the age of 61.

On Wednesday, which made it exactly one week, Sir Dee took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mum with photos and videos, alongside a eulogy, describing how the incident has left him feeling:

Today makes it one week since my entire life changed, I lost the closest person to my heart. My world, my first love, my superhero, my prayer warrior, my baby, my mother.

Anyone who truly knows me knows that I’m an unapologetic mama’s boy. My mother and I had such an amazing relationship, she was and still is my everything. I would have never in a million years thought that I would be saying goodbye to you mom, not so soon, like it’s still such an unrealistic reality to me, I do not know what or how to feel, or if I’m feeling anything at all.

My mother called me every single day since the day I left home, she never missed a day and she did this with not just me and my sibling, but a lot more people, she was always the bridge builder and family glue.

Someone said to me “take heart and be consoled in the knowledge that you now have an angel watching over you” and I only said thank you, but it in no way consoled me, because my mother was an angel here on earth, and so I did not need her to change location, but God knows best.

I’ve always known my mom meant a lot to so many people but hearing the testimonies from people around, family, friends, colleagues and people whose lives she touched randomly, I cannot help but feel a sense of pride. My mother was an exceptional woman, with the biggest heart and she was always ready to share love with the most beautiful smile.

Mom, thank you for your love, thank you for your care, thank you for living your entire life serving humanity, my biggest pain is that you did not wait for everything we discussed, you did not wait for me to do all I’ve said I will do, you’re not here to celebrate the man that you made, you’re not here to share in my success and mistakes, is it fair, you’ll never know the person I’ll be, you’re not here with me, but I take solace in the fact that when you were here with me, we did not let any moment pass, we did what we could when we could and I’m grateful for that.

So I say hallelujah, you were an angel in the shape of my mum, when I fell down you’d be there holding me up. So spread your wings as you go because I know when God took you back he said hallelujah you’re home ❤️