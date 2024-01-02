Sir Dee Popped the Question to His Girlfriend & She Said Yes!

Love is in the air for the reality star and actor Sir Dee, as he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Chloe, in a romantic New Year’s proposal!

He took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment, capturing everything from the Lagos restaurant setting to his nervous but oh-so-adorable down-on-one-knee moment. And she said YES!

“Went on one knee and asked, She said yes !!!!” Sir Dee gushed in the caption, setting the tone for what promises to be a year filled with love and happiness. “2024 literally started with YES and that’s the energy for the rest of the year. @miss_cl0 thank you for saying Yes and well done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atteh Daniel (@sirdee_da)

Of course, Chloe shared her own POV of the proposal on her own Instagram page, and trust us, it’s just as swoon-worthy. The video captures the raw emotion of the moment, from Sir Dee’s heartfelt question to her tearful, overjoyed “yes!”

“01.01.2024 This happened! What a start to the year! I can’t even describe how I’m feeling but loved and blessed are at the forefront,” Chloe wrote alongside the video. “My love did so well @sirdee_da ❤️ Y’all about to be sick of me #anightonearth.”