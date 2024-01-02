Sweet Spot
Sir Dee Popped the Question to His Girlfriend & She Said Yes!
Love is in the air for the reality star and actor Sir Dee, as he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Chloe, in a romantic New Year’s proposal!
He took to Instagram to share a video of the sweet moment, capturing everything from the Lagos restaurant setting to his nervous but oh-so-adorable down-on-one-knee moment. And she said YES!
“Went on one knee and asked, She said yes !!!!” Sir Dee gushed in the caption, setting the tone for what promises to be a year filled with love and happiness. “2024 literally started with YES and that’s the energy for the rest of the year. @miss_cl0 thank you for saying Yes and well done.”
View this post on Instagram
Of course, Chloe shared her own POV of the proposal on her own Instagram page, and trust us, it’s just as swoon-worthy. The video captures the raw emotion of the moment, from Sir Dee’s heartfelt question to her tearful, overjoyed “yes!”
“01.01.2024 This happened! What a start to the year! I can’t even describe how I’m feeling but loved and blessed are at the forefront,” Chloe wrote alongside the video. “My love did so well @sirdee_da ❤️ Y’all about to be sick of me #anightonearth.”
View this post on Instagram