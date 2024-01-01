Connect with us

Kunle Remi Is Off The Bachelor's Market! Check Out These Photos With His Bride, Tiwi

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi has started the new year with the announcement of his marriage to his partner Tiwi.

The “Anikulapo” star shared the beautiful news on the stroke of midnight on his official Instagram page.

He said in his post, “I know you want to see more. Exclusive story and images on www.kunleremi.com

But first: This is from us to you reading this.

We pray that the divine ability to meet your person and begin the journey of a lifetime is yours. We know fully well that the love God has for you will be the balm against hopelessness and searching for no end. We ask you to stay calm and open to God’s definition of the best for you.

We know two things: your person is already born, and they reside on earth. Stay open, expectant, and ready because in 2024 you will celebrate in double. Amen.

KTTV.”

Their sweet photos will absolutely make your day!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Credits

Groom@kunleremiofficial
Photography@alex_musin
Hairstylist@nealfarinahsalon
Bride’s outfit: Sam Noon
Groom’s outfit@konye_clothings

