Connect with us

Events

Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

Events

Yves Rocher Nigeria Launches a New Boutique Store in Exquisite Style

Events

Catch all the Fun from the New PUMA Store Launch in Abuja 🥂

Events

In Celebration of  World Creativity and Innovation Month Jobberman hosted a Webinar titled 'Learn from the Maestros' | Get the Scoop

Events Scoop Weddings

All The Guest Looks From Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong's White Wedding

Events Music Scoop

Here’s the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Events Scoop

Mainland Block Party Is Ready To Take You To Mars

Events Promotions

Purit Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador for its 30 Years Anniversary

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Kohler Unveils its Matte Black Collection and Vive Faucet Design at the recently held Bold Event

Events

Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

Published

51 mins ago

 on

On Friday, May 27, 2022, professionals across the creative industry came together for an evening of Media & Entertainment conversations with Pastor Bolaji Idowu, lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, and Apostle Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation. The event took place at HSE Gourmet, Lekki, and was moderated by Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

In attendance were award-winning Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, AMVCA 2022 Best Actor winner Stan Nze and his wife, actress Blessing Obasi, Akah Nnani of the Man of God fame and his wife, Claire Idera, award-winning actress and producer Adunni Ade, renowned dancer, coach and entrepreneur Kaffy Shafau, media entrepreneur Tosin Ajibade of Olori Supergal, Big Brother Nigeria’s Sir Dee and Neo; Jimmy Odukoya, Shawn Faqua, Yolanda Okereke, Femi Leye, Emmanuel Ikubese, Tomike Adeoye among others.

Conversations revolved around fostering stronger partnerships between the church and the media & entertainment industries in the coming years.

“The church disciples on Sundays but the media disciples from Monday to Saturday and on-demand,” Apostle Tomi Arayomi said, pointing out the culture-shaping influence that media possesses.

He also apologized for any way the Church had judged and condemned the entertainment industry in the past stating that the meeting was to change any negative impression the industry had towards the church.

Pastor Bolaji iterated that the love of God was not exclusive to any industry and certainly did not exclude the entertainment industry.

“We want to answer your questions and queries and learn how to serve you better in your field. We want to harmoniously work with you to create the content you want to produce.”

The meeting was described by several in attendance as long overdue and guests took turns in sharing what they hoped meetings like this would achieve over time.

The major requests of the group to the hosts were community, funding for projects, and spiritual covering.

The next event is slated for July 2022.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Toni at [email protected] or send a DM to @thatgoodmediahq.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Tips Will Help You Overcome Fear

#ChildrensDay: For Your Children, Get Your PVC!

Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php