Pastor Bolaji Idowu and Apostle Tomi Arayomi Host Creative Professionals to a Media & Entertainment Conversation Dinner

On Friday, May 27, 2022, professionals across the creative industry came together for an evening of Media & Entertainment conversations with Pastor Bolaji Idowu, lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, and Apostle Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation. The event took place at HSE Gourmet, Lekki, and was moderated by Toyosi Etim-Effiong.

In attendance were award-winning Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva, AMVCA 2022 Best Actor winner Stan Nze and his wife, actress Blessing Obasi, Akah Nnani of the Man of God fame and his wife, Claire Idera, award-winning actress and producer Adunni Ade, renowned dancer, coach and entrepreneur Kaffy Shafau, media entrepreneur Tosin Ajibade of Olori Supergal, Big Brother Nigeria’s Sir Dee and Neo; Jimmy Odukoya, Shawn Faqua, Yolanda Okereke, Femi Leye, Emmanuel Ikubese, Tomike Adeoye among others.

Conversations revolved around fostering stronger partnerships between the church and the media & entertainment industries in the coming years.

“The church disciples on Sundays but the media disciples from Monday to Saturday and on-demand,” Apostle Tomi Arayomi said, pointing out the culture-shaping influence that media possesses.

He also apologized for any way the Church had judged and condemned the entertainment industry in the past stating that the meeting was to change any negative impression the industry had towards the church.

Pastor Bolaji iterated that the love of God was not exclusive to any industry and certainly did not exclude the entertainment industry.

“We want to answer your questions and queries and learn how to serve you better in your field. We want to harmoniously work with you to create the content you want to produce.”

The meeting was described by several in attendance as long overdue and guests took turns in sharing what they hoped meetings like this would achieve over time.

The major requests of the group to the hosts were community, funding for projects, and spiritual covering.

The next event is slated for July 2022.

For partnership and sponsorship opportunities, contact Toni at [email protected] or send a DM to @thatgoodmediahq.

