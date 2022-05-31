Yves Rocher Nigeria Launches a New Boutique Store in Exquisite Style

Yves Rocher Nigeria has officially opened a new boutique at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, Nigeria!

Yves Rocher, one of the top cosmetic brands in France, is deeply rooted in the philosophy of botanical beauty and focuses on providing plant-based skincare and cosmetic products.

The exclusive event was held at the new boutique in Ikeja City Mall Lagos, where beauty enthusiasts were welcomed with warm smiles from the Yves Rocher team who educated them on the various products from their composition to their usage and their benefits. Guests were happy to discover the Yves Rocher products and immerse themselves in the world of Yves Rocher.

Yves Rocher’s success is widely attributed to the brand’s dedication to being in harmony with the environment, ensuring that its processes and products are all eco-friendly adding to the growth and well-being of our environment.

To learn more about Yves Rocher, head into the new boutique at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos – Shop L072, Ikeja City Mall, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos, which is the brand’s 7th store in Nigeria.

Yves Rocher is exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Montaigne Place

