Catch all the Fun from the New PUMA Store Launch in Abuja 🥂

Persianas Retail, the Official Retail partner of PUMA, recently opened another PUMA store in Abuja at the Jabi Lake Mall, following the successful launch and opening of the Puma Flagship store in Lagos. The highly anticipated launch, which took place on May 6th, 2022, saw a huge turnout of PUMA lovers who came out to shop the new collection and to see Award-winning Artist Davido, who is one of the company’s global brand ambassadors. Davido showed up and showed out in true puma style on that day, bringing along his 30 Billion Gang to amp up the energy.

The event was hosted by Big Mo who engaged fashion and fitness enthusiasts in an atmosphere of entertainment, shopping and fun activities which included an interactive session with Davido, a VR Bike experience and a digital graffiti wall. Dj Gigi Jasmine played music to match the energy of the crowd while drink partners Amstel Malta, Martell, Mezra and Red Bull served refreshing drinks and cocktails paired with delicious canapés served by Abuja’s finest Premier Chef and Grubs and Chops.

High-net-worth individuals such as Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Dupe Olusola, and influencers such as Mayorkun of Icebox, Limo Denis, Tevris, Abba Shagari, Tony Ameh, Obitaris, and many others were among those in attendance.

During the interactive session, Davido discussed his fitness journey and teased the crowd about a possible new collaboration with PUMA. During his session, Davido also distributed signed Puma jerseys to all 5star Football Academy team members to help promote a healthy lifestyle and to inspire and uplift Nigerian youths, a cause the artist is passionate about.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Director Ayo Amusan thanked all guests in attendance and said “As we look to the future, PRL will be doubling our brick and mortar footprint in many underserved areas across the country; at the same time we are expanding e-commerce offerings to drive access to the best products in Nigeria and across West Africa. We are committed to delivering the best retail experience to our Nigerian customers and we’re excited to have you all on this journey.”

The new Puma store is stocked with products in categories such as lifestyle, athleisure, running, and more, and is primarily aimed at customers who value both style and fitness. Puma Nigeria has consistently demonstrated their innate ability to create vibrant, relevant, and innovative campaigns, and this event was no exception.

See more photos:

