The Fusion of Culture, Art, and Business: Get Ready for the Business of Photography Conference 2024

The Business of Photography Network (BOPnetworks) is excited to announce the upcoming Business of Photography Conference 2024, scheduled for March 20th, 2024, at The Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos, Nigeria. The annual event, powered by Insigna Media Production and spearheaded by Kola Oshalusi, its Founder and Creative Director, promises to be an unparalleled exploration of the intersection between culture, art, and business.

This year’s conference theme is “Culture Exchange – The Art of Business,” strategically chosen to align with the current landscape of the African entertainment industry and the unprecedented opportunities globalization has presented. In contrast to conventional photography conferences, BOP2024 will uniquely position Nigerian culture as an export commodity and delve into avenues through which government support and structured financial investments can propel the photography and cinematography sectors to new heights.

Kola Oshalusi, the visionary behind the Business of Photography Conference, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s theme.

The fusion of culture, art, and business is the heartbeat of our conference this year. We believe that photography, when recognized and supported by the government and financial institutions, has the potential to generate substantial revenue for our country. BOP2024 is not just a conference; it’s a platform to showcase Nigeria’s cultural richness and explore how the creative industry can contribute significantly to our economy, he remarked.

The proposed panel sessions are carefully curated to address pivotal aspects of the photography and cinematography sectors. Sessions such as “Exporting Brand Nigeria; Civic Responsibility or Business?” and “The Role of Government and Structured Finance in Fostering Growth in the Creative Economy” will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and financial institutions to deliberate on crucial topics.

Additionally, the conference will explore gender dynamics in the creative industry through a curated session tentatively sponsored by leading organizations, titled “The gender role in building a robust Photography Ecosystem.” The event will also touch on the vital subjects of cultural appreciation, positive appropriation, and the future of storytelling through smartphone photography.

In a world where visual storytelling is increasingly influential, the Business of Photography Conference 2024 aims to celebrate the art and advocate for the recognition and support needed to elevate photography into a formidable business sector in Nigeria and Africa.

For more information and registration details, click here to register or visit their website. For media inquiries, send an email to [email protected] and follow the social media pages on Instagram and Linkedin for more updates.

