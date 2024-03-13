Connect with us

Meet Circo: The new Social Media App set to Spotlight African Content and Creators

written by Debola Ajayi
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

A social media sensation has emerged in the form of an app called Circo. It is positioned as a trailblazer in social networking and video sharing of African content. Circo is set to place a significant spotlight on African content and creators. As the grand launch approaches, an exclusive invitation is being extended to all social media enthusiasts. Secure your unique username now and be part of the excitement as Circo unveils something extraordinary in just a few weeks!

What sets Circo apart? It’s created by Africans, for Africans!

The platform is rewriting the rules of the creator economy in Africa. Circo is set to offer diverse content to suit anyone’s taste. It is a perfect blend of social networking and video sharing where creators now have a seamless opportunity to turn their influence into a significant milestone, revolutionizing how creativity is valued and rewarded on the continent.

Solafunmi Sosanya, CEO of Circo Africa, sums it up,

Circo isn’t just another app for entertainment; it’s a commitment to uplift African creators and showcase the diverse narratives of our continent. Reserve your username on this fantastic platform which we are crafting daily!

Key Features of Circo:

– Focus on African creators.
– Diverse, edgy, and electrifying content for every audience.
– A groundbreaking approach to the creator economy, empowering influencers to monetize their influence effortlessly.

For media inquiries, [email protected]

Secure Your Spot in the Circo Movement – Click here to reserve your username and be part of one of the hottest revolution spotlighting Africa!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

