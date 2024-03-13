Connect with us

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 204

Exclusive: Banke Kuku Talks Womanhood, Inclusion & Thriving Through Hard Times with BellaNaija Style

Lupita Nyong'o Rocked Another Nairobi Blue Stunner At The 96th Oscars

6 Style Stars Answered Our Beauty Questions at IWD Lunch with BellaNaija Style

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja, Sophia Ike-Onu & Derin Fabikun Unravel 2 Decades of Amazing Friendship

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

AsoEbiBella x BellaNaija Style Present | Ankara Styles We Love | Issue 253

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHARRY DHLIWAYO (@charryfabtory)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimmi Kasu (@mimmikasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peace Aboh (@heysugarr__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rabia Cissokho (@rabia.cissokho)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AGENDIA TANGU (@agendiatangu)

