Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo | WATCH

In 2024, neutrals will continue to reign. Lubumbashi-born model, content creator and influencer — Audrey Lunda knows this and he’s already started riding the waves with his trendy #OOTD on New Year’s Day in South Africa (where he now resides) featuring a dapper tan suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with Audrey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Lunda (@audrey_lunda)

Credits

BellaStylista: @audrey_lunda

Tan Suit: @sinaloapremium

