BN TV
Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo | WATCH
In 2024, neutrals will continue to reign. Lubumbashi-born model, content creator and influencer — Audrey Lunda knows this and he’s already started riding the waves with his trendy #OOTD on New Year’s Day in South Africa (where he now resides) featuring a dapper tan suit paired with a crisp white shirt.
Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with Audrey:
View this post on Instagram
Credits
BellaStylista: @audrey_lunda
Tan Suit: @sinaloapremium