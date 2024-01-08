Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo | WATCH

Connect with us

Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo

Nigerian Ayo Edebiri Wins Big in Custom Prada at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Chef Fregz is Giving Away Mentorship Slots to Rising Chefs & Food Business Owners, See How Your Fave Can Win

Watch Episode 5 of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Chronicles of a Lagos Girl” on BN TV

Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life” is back with a new episode | Watch

Wedding Guest Style: Watch This Pleated Gele Crafting Process On Whitney Madueke

Take A 15-second Trip Through The Beauty That's Cross River State Nigeria, Courtesy Of Niyi Fagbemi

Check out Dobby’s Signature's Amazing Cocoa Banana Smoothie Recipe

Watch Episode 22 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs” on BN TV

8 Ways to Restyle Knotless Braids in 2024 | WATCH

Get Ready With Audrey Lunda For A Smart Menswear Inspo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In 2024, neutrals will continue to reign. Lubumbashi-born model, content creator and influencer Audrey Lunda knows this and he’s already started riding the waves with his trendy #OOTD on New Year’s Day in South Africa (where he now resides) featuring a dapper tan suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

Hit the ▶ button below to get ready with Audrey:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audrey Lunda (@audrey_lunda)

Credits

BellaStylista: @audrey_lunda

Tan Suit: @sinaloapremium

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

