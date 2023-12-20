BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Which Female had the Best Street Style in 2023?

The Definitive Best Dressed List is incomplete without acknowledging the Best Street Style category. In the realm of women’s street style this year, we witnessed a vibrant display of bold colours, striking silhouettes, statement accessories, unexpected twists, a touch of casual flair, and undeniably cool elements.

Whether they were fashion show attendees, running errands, on date nights, or brunching, these women elevated the art of dressing to the nines as they gracefully manoeuvred through cities in top-of-the-line fashion.

Nonye Udeogu always captivated us with her style choices, while Chelsea Boatey consistently impressed us with her outfits against scenic backdrops. Let’s not forget Jariatu Danita, who flawlessly got her fashion game right every single time. Now, let’s dive into the list of ten remarkable female style stars who owned street style this year.

Chinyere Adogu

Nonye Udeogu

Chelsea Boatey

The Yusufs

Aissata Diallo

Jariatu Danita

Nqobile Kwezi

Henrietta Itepu

Oyin Edogi

Olivia Arukwe

