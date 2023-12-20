Connect with us

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Which Female had the Best Street Style in 2023?

Style

BN Style's 'The Definitive Best Dressed List': Who Defined Menswear Street Style in 2023?

Style

BN Style's 'The Definitive Best Dressed List': Which Couple Stole the Style Spotlight in 2023?

Beauty News Style

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

Events Style

Drumrolls! BellaNaija Style's "The Definitive Best Dressed List" is Back!

BN TV Style

Debbie Beeko's DIY Guide To Making Christmas-Worthy Halter Dresses Without Sewing | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Living Style

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Style

TGIF: 10 Outfit Ideas for a Stylish Weekend, Courtesy of South African BellaStylistas

Beauty Promotions Style

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

Style

Our Style Stars Are Stunning In White This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 259

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Which Female had the Best Street Style in 2023?

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The Definitive Best Dressed List is incomplete without acknowledging the Best Street Style category. In the realm of women’s street style this year, we witnessed a vibrant display of bold colours, striking silhouettes, statement accessories, unexpected twists, a touch of casual flair, and undeniably cool elements.

Whether they were fashion show attendees, running errands, on date nights, or brunching, these women elevated the art of dressing to the nines as they gracefully manoeuvred through cities in top-of-the-line fashion.

Nonye Udeogu always captivated us with her style choices, while Chelsea Boatey consistently impressed us with her outfits against scenic backdrops. Let’s not forget Jariatu Danita, who flawlessly got her fashion game right every single time. Now, let’s dive into the list of ten remarkable female style stars who owned street style this year.

Chinyere Adogu

Nonye Udeogu

Chelsea Boatey

The Yusufs

Aissata Diallo

Jariatu Danita

Nqobile Kwezi

Henrietta Itepu

Oyin Edogi

Olivia Arukwe

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST Street Style Star (FEMALE) of 2023.

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 27th of December.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo: Why Rema is The 2023 Culture Icon

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…
css.php