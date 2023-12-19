BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Defined Menswear Street Style in 2023?

We can’t have The Definitive Best Dressed List without the Best Street Style category. Whether in fashion shows or on Instagram, these male fashionistas have consistently served head-turning looks throughout the year, capturing our attention. In line with tradition, each fashion connoisseur in this category has signature looks they wear to pound the pavements. We’re talking about running errands, date nights, and paparazzi pictures of guys navigating cities in top-notch style.

Neo Akpofure effortlessly turns heads on the streets with outfits that invite a second glance, and maybe even a few more. Larry Héctor‘s passion for styling is captivating, expressed through a unique blend of monochrome, avant-garde, and futuristic elements. Akin Faminu brings a personal touch, ensuring each piece he wears fits him seamlessly, and he consistently adds a touch of flair with statement accessories.

Now, let’s get to the good part. Here are the ten male-style stars who genuinely owned the street-style scene this year.

Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel Eme ( Kanaga Jr)

Akin Faminu

Timini Egbuson

Neo Akpofure

OPARABOY

Larry Héctor

Chimmuanya Ijezie

Jermaine Richards

Audrey Lunda

Tijesunimi Olupekan

