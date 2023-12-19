BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Which Couple Stole the Style Spotlight in 2023?

Don’t you just love love? Similar to last year, we are kicking The Definitive Best Dressed List with the distinguished honour of Best Dressed Couple for 2023! Whether they opted for a coordinated look or complete opposites, these pairs consistently excelled in delivering a dose of remarkable style.

Embracing the essence of togetherness, the ultra-stylish duos featured in this list have cultivated a unique aesthetic and showcased a profound connection. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Cynthia Onyeka Obi-Uchendu stand out for their impeccable coordination in styles, while Sheggz Olusemo and Bella Okagbue have mastered the art of complementing each other with complete opposites, somehow making it work seamlessly.

Each couple has found a remarkable way to harmonize their fashion energies, taking their collective style to new heights. Below, we spotlight five notable duos who have flawlessly nailed the concept of couple style this year, proving that their fashion synergy is not just a statement but an art form in itself.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & Cynthia Onyeka Obi-Uchendu

Sheggz Olusemo & Bella Okagbue

Tola Odunsi & Enado Odigie

Dr Musa Mthombeni & Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

TayeNaija & Toni Tone

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your best-dressed couple of 2023.