Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas, fondly known as Mali Magic, updated our Instagram Feed with her recent craft on the gorgeous face of Gen Z poster child, American actress and producer — Marsai Martin.

The Black-ish star looked elegant on Mali’s signature luminous glow featuring a flawlessly highlighted face with prominent blushes and overlined cocoa glossy lips. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mali Magic (@kingmalimagic)

Credits

Makeup Artist: @kingmalimagic

Belle: @marsaimartin

Hairstylist: @_glamourhead

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle