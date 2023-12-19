Connect with us

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Sheila Atim's Hair and Brows Shine at the British Fashion Awards 2023

Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas, fondly known as Mali Magic, updated our Instagram Feed with her recent craft on the gorgeous face of Gen Z poster child, American actress and producer — Marsai Martin.

The Black-ish star looked elegant on Mali’s signature luminous glow featuring a flawlessly highlighted face with prominent blushes and overlined cocoa glossy lips. Swipe through the carousel below to view:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mali Magic (@kingmalimagic)

Credits

Makeup Artist: @kingmalimagic
Belle: @marsaimartin
Hairstylist: @_glamourhead

The Definitive Guide to African Style

