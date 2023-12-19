Beauty
Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas
Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas, fondly known as Mali Magic, updated our Instagram Feed with her recent craft on the gorgeous face of Gen Z poster child, American actress and producer — Marsai Martin.
The Black-ish star looked elegant on Mali’s signature luminous glow featuring a flawlessly highlighted face with prominent blushes and overlined cocoa glossy lips. Swipe through the carousel below to view:
Credits
Makeup Artist: @kingmalimagic
Belle: @marsaimartin
Hairstylist: @_glamourhead