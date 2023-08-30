A Week’s Worth Of Trendy Outfit Inspirations From Black, Bold & Beautiful Sonia Tucker

Connect with us

Beauty

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Sierra Leonean model, fashion influencer, and digital content creator — Sonia Tucker, a style star who stands out for not only what she wears but how.

 

Sonia has become a viral sensation across social media platforms for modern street style featuring her confident catwalks and impressive dance moves while rocking Afrocentric hairstyles like large Afro curls and braids with her beautiful brown skin.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Sonia’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Step out confidently in a flattering white dress paired with large afro curls, dangle earrings and heels

 

Tuesday

Layer a bold-coloured blazer with a figure-hugging satin dress and gold accessories.

 

Wednesday

Rock a pleated fuschia dress with an asymmetrical neckline

 

or a high-neck dress with heels

 

Thursday

Pair a denim jumpsuit with knee-high boots

 

OR jeans with a white top. Add pops of colour with a matching pair of shoes and a bag

 

Friday

Rock a pair of neutral shorts and a simple top with plunging neckline

 

A sultry cut-outs-featuring dress or an offwhite jumpsuit with Afro and transparent high heels  for the night

 

Saturday

Rock a puffy-sleeved Ankara mini dress with bold jewellery and large afro curls

 

or a full-length Ankara off-shoulder dress with braids

 

Sunday

Slay avantgarde braids on a velvet tube dress with detached sleeves

 

or get black tie event ready in an embellished thigh-high slit dress with a satin cape

 

Credit: @sonia_barbie_tucker

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

