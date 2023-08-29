Style
Rogue’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Is a Must See!
Lagos-based fashion brand Rogue recently unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection tagged ‘Hues of Splendor’.
According to the statement of the brand:
Rogue has always told a story of grandeur and with our A/W 2023 collection – which features classic tailoring, bold colours, traditional silhouettes, palatial embroidery, intricate crystal and rhinestone detailing, ethereal motifs – we present a tale of classic menswear tailoring and modern traditional fashion fused with haute couture, celebrating the elegance and regality of Africans and Black men all over the world.
See the collection below.
Credits
Brand: @rogue_ng
Creative direction: Sadic @sadic_____adams
Photography: Wilson Onwuka @onwukawilson
Talent: Leo Dasilva @sirleobdasilva Sammy Francis @_sammyfrancis_ Obehi Aburime @oberryhovah
Studio team: @afolabi.nrewaju @ayomidayle @rogue_jnr
Photography team: Zheinom @zheinom Damisi @damisisamuel