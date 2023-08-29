Connect with us

Rogue's Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Is a Must See!

Rogue’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Is a Must See!

3 hours ago

 on

Lagos-based fashion brand Rogue recently unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection tagged ‘Hues of Splendor’.

According to the statement of the brand:

Rogue has always told a story of grandeur and with our A/W 2023 collection – which features classic tailoring, bold colours, traditional silhouettes, palatial embroidery, intricate crystal and rhinestone detailing, ethereal motifs – we present a tale of classic menswear tailoring and modern traditional fashion fused with haute couture, celebrating the elegance and regality of Africans and Black men all over the world.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @rogue_ng

Creative direction: Sadic @sadic_____adams

Photography: Wilson Onwuka @onwukawilson

Talent: Leo Dasilva @sirleobdasilva Sammy Francis @_sammyfrancis_ Obehi Aburime @oberryhovah

Studio team: @afolabi.nrewaju @ayomidayle @rogue_jnr

Photography: Wilson Onwuka @onwukawilson

Photography team: Zheinom @zheinom  Damisi @damisisamuel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

