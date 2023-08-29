Rogue’s Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Is a Must See!

Lagos-based fashion brand Rogue recently unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection tagged ‘Hues of Splendor’.

According to the statement of the brand:

Rogue has always told a story of grandeur and with our A/W 2023 collection – which features classic tailoring, bold colours, traditional silhouettes, palatial embroidery, intricate crystal and rhinestone detailing, ethereal motifs – we present a tale of classic menswear tailoring and modern traditional fashion fused with haute couture, celebrating the elegance and regality of Africans and Black men all over the world.