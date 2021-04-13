You Need To See Rogue’s Stunning Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection – “MONARCHS”

Lagos based fashion brand Rogue recently unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection tagged MONARCHS.

The brand’s latest offering is a narrative that chronicles the richness of culture and regality in modern Africa through classic and contemporary sartorial fashion. They are timeless masterpieces that convey powerful statements; one of outstanding class, elegance, bravado and culture. Each design tells its own tale.

According to the statement of the brand

Sartorial silhouettes have always been the bedrock of Rogue’s fashion, our aim was to create unforgettable one-of-a-kind garments, combining elements of traditional African fashion, luxury, culture, nature and art. We featured crystals, beads, swarovski stones, pearls, and flowers as our motifs. We also used rich lush fabrics velvet, damask, brocade, wool and silk as well as the indigenous Aso-Oke woven fabric. We believe what you wear should announce who you are. Our brand expression is by creating a collection of intricately crafted garments that embody magnificence and grandeur.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand: @rogue_ng

Design, Style & Direction: @sadic_____adams

Photography: @wilsononwukapictures

Models: @sophiealakija @justsolomon_ @thefrenchman__ @thetoyin17

Fashion Assistants: @chronicles.of.a4 @_mustapha_a

Styling & Production Assistant: @ayomidele_

Makeup: @beautybyladino

Production: @sadicworks