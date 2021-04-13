Connect with us

You Need To See Rogue’s Stunning Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection – “MONARCHS”

Amina Momoh's Style Guide To Looking Chic 7 Days Of The Week

For the Elegant Ladies - Melange By Pistis presents its "Kifahari" Collection

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Natasha Joubert, Chioma Ikokwu, Ini Dima-Okojie & More

Xtacy Conspired presents a Modern Twist to Traditional Menswear with its Debut Collection!

D’IYANU takes Ankara to the Next Level with Spring 2021 Collection

Kancky’s New Capsule Collection Is Full Of Easy Pieces Perfect for Pure, Unadulterated Fun

See How Style Stars Rocked Black this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 140

The Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 69

All Modest Babes Will Love Northarabia Couture’s New Collection

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lagos based fashion brand Rogue recently unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection tagged MONARCHS. 

The brand’s latest offering is a narrative that chronicles the richness of culture and regality in modern Africa through classic and contemporary sartorial fashion. They are timeless masterpieces that convey powerful statements; one of outstanding class, elegance, bravado and culture. Each design tells its own tale.

According to the statement of the brand

Sartorial silhouettes have always been the bedrock of Rogue’s fashion, our aim was to create unforgettable one-of-a-kind garments, combining elements of traditional African fashion, luxury, culture, nature and art.

We featured crystals, beads, swarovski stones, pearls, and flowers as our motifs. We also used rich lush fabrics velvet, damask, brocade, wool and silk as well as the indigenous Aso-Oke woven fabric.

We believe what you wear should announce who you are. Our brand expression is by creating a collection of intricately crafted garments that embody magnificence and grandeur.

See the full collection below.

More Fashion and Lifestyle updates on www.bellanaijastyle.com

 

Credits

Brand@rogue_ng

Design, Style & Direction@sadic_____adams

Photography@wilsononwukapictures

Models@sophiealakija @justsolomon_ @thefrenchman__  @thetoyin17

Fashion Assistants@chronicles.of.a4 @_mustapha_a

Styling & Production Assistant@ayomidele_

Makeup@beautybyladino

Production@sadicworks

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

