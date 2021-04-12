Amina Momoh’s Style Guide To Looking Chic 7 Days Of The Week

Nigerian rising style influencer and fashion entrepreneur Amina Momoh has a sense of style that is easy, chic, form-fitted and colourful.

The fashionista has a flair for vibrant looks, pencil skirts, and an overall structured look perfect for workwear inspiration.

If you are looking for inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Amina as a style guide.

Monday:

A vibrant form-fitted dress is a perfect way to start the new week.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a neutral blazer and colourful pants to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

A look that takes you from work to a small party afterwards is what we call a win-win.

Friday:

A chic denim look is perfect for casual Fridays.

Saturday:

Head to the cinema in style.

Sunday:

Rock a colourful fitted dress for Sunday hangouts.

