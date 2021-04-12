For the Elegant Ladies – Melange By Pistis presents its “Kifahari” Collection

Ghanaian based fashion brand Pistis has unveiled a new collection under its diffusion label, Melange By Pistis. Pistis currently stands at the frontline of the fast-growing African fashion industry while making major strides in the international markets.

According to the Creative Directors of the brand, Kabutey Dzietror and Sumaiya Dzietror, this new collection was named ‘Kifahari’ which means elegant in Swahili.

We want women to feel like elevated versions of themselves in our pieces no matter their shape or size. With distinctive attention to detail and silhouette, we take pride in constantly making sure the melange by Pistis woman is the most beautiful and stylish when she walks into a room.

See the full collection below

Credits

Makeup: @Mzl4wson

Videography: @1grandberry

Models: @seywithlove @_tekor_

Earrings: @cheerybaby_

Photography: @joshsisly

Art Direction/Styling: @thestylennovator