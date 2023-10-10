MRH Research Collective is Raising Awareness on Maternal Health with #WeMenForHer Campaign

The Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) has launched the #WeMenForHer campaign, a month-long initiative dedicated to highlighting the critical issue of maternal health in Nigeria. This campaign is set to mobilize both women and men to champion maternal health across all segments of society.

#WeMenForHer is an integral part of the MamaBase Intervention, founded on the visionary goal of providing comprehensive and respectful maternal care to vulnerable pregnant women in underserved communities. MRHRC plans to achieve this by deploying community health workers who will closely monitor and support pregnant women throughout their pregnancy journey, ensuring they receive essential antenatal care delivered under the guidance of skilled healthcare professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MRHR Collective (@mrhrcollective)

Moreover, the program includes a crucial six-week postnatal follow-up period to ensure the well-being of both mother and child. To kickstart this endeavor, MRHRC aims to enrol 5,000 women into a dedicated database, known as the “MamaBase.”

MRHRC has made significant progress in fulfilling this mission by enrolling approximately 250 pregnant women, some of whom have already experienced safe deliveries. To broaden the program’s reach and impact, MRHRC has set an ambitious fundraising target of N100,000,000, which will be allocated at N20,000 per woman to provide comprehensive maternal care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The #WeMenForHer campaign will encompass a diverse range of advocacy and fundraising activities, all focused on promoting maternal health and devising sustainable solutions to the escalating maternal crisis in Nigeria, starting with Lagos State. These activities will include events and activations, a candlelight memorial march on October 14, 2023, to honor the memory of women who lost their lives due to inadequate maternal care, and celebrity participation. These efforts will culminate in a charity run, tagged #RunForHer, on October 28, 2023. The purpose of these initiatives is to meet the fundraising goal of N100,000,000, enabling MRHRC to extend the gift of safe delivery to 5,000 women in urgent need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MRHR Collective (@mrhrcollective)

In their words,

We believe that maternal health is a shared responsibility, and it is crucial that both women and men actively participate in safeguarding the well-being of expectant mothers and their newborns. Through the #WeMenForHer campaign, we invite the global community to join us in this life-saving mission, as together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of thousands of women and their families.

MRHRC wants everyone to get involved, contribute generously, and spread the word about the #WeMenForHer campaign. Together, you can forge a brighter and healthier future for women in Nigeria.