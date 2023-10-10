Connect with us

Events News

MRH Research Collective is Raising Awareness on Maternal Health with #WeMenForHer Campaign

Events Promotions

API Lifestyle's All Black Ace Birthday Dinner: An Evening of Celebration with Friends

Events Promotions

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of ‘An Evening with Martell’

Beauty BN TV Career Events Inspired Living Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Beauty BN TV Events Living Movies & TV Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Events Promotions

Akada Children’s Book Festival: Nurturing the Imagination of Tomorrow’s Writers and Readers at Its Fifth Edition

Events Promotions

Glenfiddich unveils Limited Edition Sleeves As A Tribute to Nigeria’s Independence

Events

African Women's Cancer Awareness Association to Honour Breast Cancer Survivors with ‘Ladies First’ Brunch

Events News Promotions

Lakowe Lakes Estate Transforms into an Exciting Oasis for ‘Escape To The Greens’ Independence Weekend Celebration

Events Promotions

Experience Tranquility and Luxury at The Pier Harbour Spa’s Grand Opening

Events

MRH Research Collective is Raising Awareness on Maternal Health with #WeMenForHer Campaign

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC) has launched the #WeMenForHer campaign, a month-long initiative dedicated to highlighting the critical issue of maternal health in Nigeria. This campaign is set to mobilize both women and men to champion maternal health across all segments of society.

#WeMenForHer is an integral part of the MamaBase Intervention, founded on the visionary goal of providing comprehensive and respectful maternal care to vulnerable pregnant women in underserved communities. MRHRC plans to achieve this by deploying community health workers who will closely monitor and support pregnant women throughout their pregnancy journey, ensuring they receive essential antenatal care delivered under the guidance of skilled healthcare professionals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MRHR Collective (@mrhrcollective)

Moreover, the program includes a crucial six-week postnatal follow-up period to ensure the well-being of both mother and child. To kickstart this endeavor, MRHRC aims to enrol 5,000 women into a dedicated database, known as the “MamaBase.”

MRHRC has made significant progress in fulfilling this mission by enrolling approximately 250 pregnant women, some of whom have already experienced safe deliveries. To broaden the program’s reach and impact, MRHRC has set an ambitious fundraising target of N100,000,000, which will be allocated at N20,000 per woman to provide comprehensive maternal care.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The #WeMenForHer campaign will encompass a diverse range of advocacy and fundraising activities, all focused on promoting maternal health and devising sustainable solutions to the escalating maternal crisis in Nigeria, starting with Lagos State. These activities will include events and activations, a candlelight memorial march on October 14, 2023, to honor the memory of women who lost their lives due to inadequate maternal care, and celebrity participation. These efforts will culminate in a charity run, tagged #RunForHer, on October 28, 2023. The purpose of these initiatives is to meet the fundraising goal of N100,000,000, enabling MRHRC to extend the gift of safe delivery to 5,000 women in urgent need.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MRHR Collective (@mrhrcollective)

In their words,

We believe that maternal health is a shared responsibility, and it is crucial that both women and men actively participate in safeguarding the well-being of expectant mothers and their newborns. Through the #WeMenForHer campaign, we invite the global community to join us in this life-saving mission, as together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of thousands of women and their families.

MRHRC wants everyone to get involved, contribute generously, and spread the word about the #WeMenForHer campaign. Together, you can forge a brighter and healthier future for women in Nigeria.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php