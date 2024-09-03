Ashluxury.com Celebrates Two Years of Transforming Luxury Fashion in Nigeria

Ashluxury.com is excited to celebrate its second anniversary. Since its launch, the e-commerce platform has redefined luxury shopping in Nigeria and for customers in the diaspora, making luxury fashion brands more accessible than ever before.

“Ashluxury.com was founded on the belief that luxury should be inclusive and accessible,” said Adebola Ukaiwe, Ecommerce Operations Manager & Head of Customer Service at Ashluxury.com. “Over the past two years, our journey has been about more than just selling products; it’s been about creating a space where our community can enjoy the same level of attention to detail, product selection, service, and overall experience as they would at the Ashluxury store.”

The success of Ashluxury.com has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, the platform was recognized as a member of the BOF 500, a prestigious list that highlights the most influential figures in the global fashion industry.

This accolade is a testament to Ashluxury’s impact on the fashion scene, particularly in introducing and popularizing the iconic Casablanca Shirts in Nigeria and in the growth of its homegrown streetwear brand, Ashluxe.

Ashluxury.com looks forward to further expanding its offerings and continuing to set new standards in luxury retail. Explore new season drops from JW Pie, Ottolinger, Daily Paper, Cult Gaia, Ganni and JW Anderson on ashluxury.com.

