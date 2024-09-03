Style
The #TYLoveRocks24 Bridal Train Served The Right Colour Block Glam
Nigerian entertainer Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemo Lee, and his sweetheart, Tayo traditionally tied the knot in a star-studded affair on Saturday in the city of Lagos.
The bridal train was spectacular as each bridesmaid dazzled in their pink Aso Ebi paired with complimentary green gele with befitting face beats. Take a moment for the intricate details of their ensembles and this gorgeous colour block moment
