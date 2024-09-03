The #TYLoveRocks24 Bridal Train Served The Right Colour Block Glam

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian entertainer  Idowu Adeyemi, popularly known as Yhemo Lee, and his sweetheart, Tayo traditionally tied the knot in a star-studded affair on Saturday in the city of Lagos.

The bridal train was spectacular as each bridesmaid dazzled in their pink Aso Ebi paired with complimentary green gele with befitting face beats. Take a moment for the intricate details of their ensembles and this gorgeous colour block moment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gift (@iam_gheefty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mofiyin (@mofiyin_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matilda Amaobi (@matildaamaobi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gbemisola (@gbemitheplug)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIA (@funke_a_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @nifeeemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by k👑 (@king_keturahh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @nifeeemi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mofiyin (@mofiyin_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by t. (@michelllle.a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RSO (@theremimash)

