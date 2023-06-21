How the #BBNaija Level Up Cool Kids Showed Up for the Reunion Show

On day three of the Big Brother Naija season 7 reunion show, the housemates had to reach deep into their creative bags to stun in their best gen-z themed look.

From Dotun’s beautiful cut-out leather sleeves and boot-cut pants, Sheggz’s furry pink goodness to Allysyn’s white cross-crops top and razor-sharp flared mini skirt, the stars stunned.

Carefree, young and unfettered.

Check them out!

The Ladies

The Guys

