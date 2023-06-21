Connect with us

Scoop

How the #BBNaija Level Up Cool Kids Showed Up for the Reunion Show

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Made a Fashionable Statement at Pharrell Williams' First Louis Vuitton Show

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

Promotions Scoop

Win Big! in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo: 60 Millionaires to Emerge in 60 Days

Scoop

Joy Ebere Ekekwe Is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2023!

Promotions Scoop

Access Bank unlocks a new level by launching the first American Express® Cards to be issued in Nigeria

Music Scoop

Recording Academy Adds New Grammy Award Categories including ‘Best African Music Performance’

Scoop Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Is Expecting A Baby!

Promotions Scoop

YAPPI - Here’s How to Become a Master in Animation for Free & Get Global Work Opportunities

Scoop

How the #BBNaija Level Up Cool Kids Showed Up for the Reunion Show

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

On day three of the Big Brother Naija season 7 reunion show, the housemates had to reach deep into their creative bags to stun in their best gen-z themed look.

From Dotun’s beautiful cut-out leather sleeves and boot-cut pants, Sheggz’s furry pink goodness to Allysyn’s white cross-crops top and razor-sharp flared mini skirt, the stars stunned.

Carefree, young and unfettered.

Check them out!

The Ladies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allysyn Audu (@smoothallysyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweetness 💗 (@itschichiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chomzy❄️ (@thechomzy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

The Guys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sir Kess (@sirkess_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chizzy Francis (@chizzyofficial__1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dotun Oloniyo (@thedotunoloniyo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELOSWAG 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@eloswager)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khalid ismail ahalu (@khalidahalu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bright Cyph™ (@officiallycyph)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers
css.php