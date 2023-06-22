Connect with us

Scoop

“My intention was never to lead you on or to disrespect you…” — Deji Apologizes to Chichi

Scoop

How the #BBNaija Level Up Cool Kids Showed Up for the Reunion Show

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Made a Fashionable Statement at Pharrell Williams' First Louis Vuitton Show

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

Promotions Scoop

Win Big! in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo: 60 Millionaires to Emerge in 60 Days

Scoop

Joy Ebere Ekekwe Is Miss Tourism Nigeria 2023!

Promotions Scoop

Access Bank unlocks a new level by launching the first American Express® Cards to be issued in Nigeria

Music Scoop

Recording Academy Adds New Grammy Award Categories including ‘Best African Music Performance’

Scoop Sweet Spot

Uzo Aduba Is Expecting A Baby!

Scoop

“My intention was never to lead you on or to disrespect you…” — Deji Apologizes to Chichi

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Deji has shared an apology note to his co-star Chichi on his official Twitter handle.

According to Deji, the apology was necessary to clarify some misunderstandings, express regret on where he erred and also assuage frayed feelings between him and Chichi in light of the recent episode of the ongoing reunion show.

Read the full text of the apology below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father
css.php