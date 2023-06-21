Deji & ChiChi Explain their Separation in Episode 3 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

In episode 3 of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ reunion show, Deji and ChiChi explain how their relationship came crashing down after they left Biggie’s House.

Chichi felt her feelings reassured by Deji as he spent many nights with her outside of the house. Deji disagrees and claims the situation is being twisted, he just being there for Chichi when she needed him.

Holla BNers, it’s another beautiful evening for a #BBNaija reunion, you’d agree. Deji is joining the show tonight and… well, you know it will be fun. We’ll bring you all the gist so stay with us!#BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Chichi: “I asked him, Deji, I want to end it, it’s either you tell me ‘yes, I am with you, I want to be with you or no, we are not a thing” Ebuka: What did he say? Chichi: He told me I was overreacting because of the things I’ve been through in the past.#BBNaijaReunion… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Deji was clearly not into Chichi in the house, but did he make this clear to her? Watch his response to Ebuka. #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/YwmN7sizOO — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Chichi: At some point, he (Deji) told me I needed a psychologist and I started to buy it. I was manipulated into thinking I had a problem. Hmmn, this is getting intense. #BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Chichi: He’d do something wrong to me and when I tell him about it, he’d say “You’re overthinking it, you need a therapist.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Deji: “You’re (to Chichi) trying to twist the situation. You came out of the house, you knew you needed me. I was there for you and at every moment, you wanted me around.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Deji: I made it clear to her that we needed to know each other before we could be in a relationship.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Talking about Chichi and Deji’s relationship, Bella says she observed that the energy wasn’t the same.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Are the housemates noticing Chichi’s pain or is this just vibes to them? 🤔#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Bella noticed from the onset that Deji did not like Chichi enough to be in a relationship with her.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/5ZXGFJZrCn — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Chichi is no longer calling Deji by his name, he’s now “this guy”. Deji is insisting he didn’t lead her on. “I’m sure if I check my chats, I’ll see that – not once, not twice – I told you I didn’t want to lead anybody on. We’re not dating”#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

Deji to Chichi: I can’t be with you based on vibes; it doesn’t work that way. #BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 21, 2023

