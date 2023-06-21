Connect with us

News

Deji & ChiChi Explain their Separation in Episode 3 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Honoring the Makers: Here's The Balvenie's Extraordinary Tribute to the Art of Craftsmanship

News

Bill Gates Spotlights Afrobeats, Nollywood, Health & Agricultural Sectors in Nigeria at Lagos Event

News

Exclusive: Golshifteh Farahani Details How She Prepared for Her Role in "Extraction 2"

Career Inspired News

Herconomy, TruQ & Excel At Uni Among 25 African Startups Selected by Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2023

News

This Photographer Has Made it His Life's Mission to Document the Beauty and Resilience of Somalia

Events News Promotions

The Special Foundation Provides Education Support to Children in Makoko Community

BN TV News

Arese Ugwu & Chinedum Ewuzie Discuss Nigeria's Exchange Rate & Fuel Subsidy Removal On the Smart Money Tribe Podcast

Events News Promotions

Pepsi Goal Fest 2023 Unites Fans in Lagos for the UEFA Champions League Final

Career News Promotions

Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Joins Forbes Technology Council 2023

News

Deji & ChiChi Explain their Separation in Episode 3 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

Avatar photo

Published

53 mins ago

 on

In episode 3 of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ reunion show, Deji and ChiChi explain how their relationship came crashing down after they left Biggie’s House.

Chichi felt her feelings reassured by Deji as he spent many nights with her outside of the house. Deji disagrees and claims the situation is being twisted, he just being there for Chichi when she needed him.

Here’s a recap

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Financial Jennifer: These Tips Will Help You Create Multiple Income Sources

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Adedamola Adedayo: Seyi Vibez References Faith, Destiny & Artistic Journey in “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come”

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers
css.php