Esther & Deji Met Through a Mutual Friend and Formed an Instant Connection!

People who take it upon themselves to set their friends up for love are angels on earth! Esther and Deji’s love journey began when a mutual friend introduced them. 😍

Right from the day they had their first conversation, it was clear that they were meant to be. They clicked instantly and it was as though they had known each other forever. Now, they have embarked on a sweet love adventure and are serving us beauty with their pre-wedding photos. They look dashing and it’s hard to miss the chemistry as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Deji:

This is the story of two souls, who at the start of 2023 had no idea of the beautiful journey that was ahead of them. It all began when a friend of mine introduced me to Esther. From the moment we exchanged our first messages, It was as if we had known each other for years. The conversations flowed effortlessly, filled with laughter and an uncanny understanding that can only be described as a cosmic connection.

It was as though our story had been written in the stars even before we were conceived. Esther brought a burst of joy and purpose into my life. With her lovely personality and laughter, she has painted my life with vibrant colours. I love the way she effortlessly lights up a room with her presence; her energy, intelligence, honesty and kindness distinguish her, and the thought of sharing the rest of my days with her formed instantly.

Credits

Bride: @funmi_mj

Photography: @jideoketonadephotography

Planner: @hills_concept

Makeup: @beauty_by_zeeh