Love Had Sweet Plans For Melanie & Ore Who Met in Uni – Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

Most times, love shows up in the most unplanned way and creates something so beautiful. Melanie crossed paths with Ore in a way Ore didn’t see coming.

She attended a party with her friend having a plan not to get sidetracked by anyone. However, this plan went down the drain the moment they arrived. She met Ore, who also had his own plan – to distract her from her friend all through the night. They formed a fun connection and now, it’s a beautiful destination wedding in England! They stepped out in their glamorous outfits serving sweet love doses. They also had an Urhobo-Yoruba trad where they repped their roots beautifully. Their sweet love is evident in every frame and you can’t help drooling.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Melanie:

I was going to a social event on the university grounds with my bestie. She told me as we were walking there that the guy she had been speaking with for a few weeks was going to be there but she really didn’t want to speak with him anymore. We promised each other that we would have a great time together and not get sidetracked by anyone.

When we got to the event, the guy immediately spotted us and he was with a friend (Ore) – who I thought was handsome. Ore and the guy planned to keep us separated – so Ore would distract me whilst his friend had a chance to speak with my friend. We played this cat-and-mouse game all night until I wasn’t running anymore. I couldn’t deny how much fun I was having with him or our connection. Ore actually told me that he had seen me many times in the same study room – but he never had a chance to speak to me because I was always on the phone (which sounds exactly like me) – so I guess it was really meant to be!

Joined together as one!

Melanie and Ore also had an Urhobo-Yoruba trad and this is how it went:



Credits

Bride @melkoroldn

Wedding Co-ordinator: @sdweddingsmgt

Photography: @NelsonNiteh

Videography: @thosegreatmoments | @i_am_kayode

Bride’s wedding dress: @OrnateBridal

Groom and Groomsmen suits: @sevunteentailored

Bride’s Reception Dress: @lara.Evelyn.designs

Cups: @kai_meh

After Party: @Exoticfruitsand_cocktails

Makeup: @belkis_beautybaye | @thequeenhadassah

Hair:@papachichistyle

DJ: @deejayjinglez @djsombodi

MC: @akpos_UK @olatorch

Decor: @extremeweddingevents @jadoresignatureevents

Production: @puresound_event_hire

Skyline 360: @__ mr_momelo__

Location:@the_city_pavilion | @euridge

Bride’s Yoruba outfit: @Lara.Evelyn.designs |

Bride’s Urhobo outfit: @tluxe_fashionhouse

Groom’s Yoruba and Urhobo Outfit: @kaftanlagos

Cocktails: @RavissantCocktails

Magazine Photobooth: @memorieseventsuk