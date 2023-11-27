Love Had Sweet Plans For Melanie & Ore Who Met in Uni – Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Most times, love shows up in the most unplanned way and creates something so beautiful. Melanie crossed paths with Ore in a way Ore didn’t see coming.

She attended a party with her friend having a plan not to get sidetracked by anyone. However, this plan went down the drain the moment they arrived. She met Ore, who also had his own plan – to distract her from her friend all through the night. They formed a fun connection and now, it’s a beautiful destination wedding in England!  They stepped out in their glamorous outfits serving sweet love doses. They also had an Urhobo-Yoruba trad where they repped their roots beautifully. Their sweet love is evident in every frame and you can’t help drooling.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Melanie:

I was going to a social event on the university grounds with my bestie. She told me as we were walking there that the guy she had been speaking with for a few weeks was going to be there but she really didn’t want to speak with him anymore. We promised each other that we would have a great time together and not get sidetracked by anyone.

When we got to the event, the guy immediately spotted us and he was with a friend (Ore) – who I thought was handsome. Ore and the guy planned to keep us separated – so Ore would distract me whilst his friend had a chance to speak with my friend. We played this cat-and-mouse game all night until I wasn’t running anymore. I couldn’t deny how much fun I was having with him or our connection. Ore actually told me that he had seen me many times in the same study room – but he never had a chance to speak to me because I was always on the phone (which sounds exactly like me) – so I guess it was really meant to be!

Joined together as one!

Melanie and Ore also had an Urhobo-Yoruba trad and this is how it went:


Credits

Bride @melkoroldn
Wedding Co-ordinator@sdweddingsmgt
Photography: @NelsonNiteh
Videography@thosegreatmoments | @i_am_kayode
Bride’s wedding dress@OrnateBridal
Groom and Groomsmen suits@sevunteentailored
Bride’s Reception Dress@lara.Evelyn.designs
Cups@kai_meh
After Party@Exoticfruitsand_cocktails
Makeup@belkis_beautybaye | @thequeenhadassah
Hair:@papachichistyle
DJ@deejayjinglez @djsombodi
MC@akpos_UK @olatorch
Decor@extremeweddingevents @jadoresignatureevents
Production@puresound_event_hire
Skyline 360@__ mr_momelo__
Location:@the_city_pavilion | @euridge
Bride’s Yoruba outfit@Lara.Evelyn.designs |
Bride’s Urhobo outfit: @tluxe_fashionhouse
Groom’s Yoruba and Urhobo Outfit@kaftanlagos
Cocktails: @RavissantCocktails
Magazine Photobooth@memorieseventsuk

