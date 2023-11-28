A Cheeky DM and a Witty Response – Here’s How Anthonia & Michael Came To Be!

One of the most beautiful things about social media is how it connects people. Anthonia and Michael’s fairytale began with a cheeky message and a witty response in the DMs. 😍

After their first date, there was no denying the spark between them. Time and distance could not come between them and now, the sweethearts are taking this sweet path to ‘happy ever after’ and we are uber-excited! Their lovely pre-wedding shoot radiates so much love and it is all you need for a beautiful day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Anthonia:

Michael slid into my DMs sometime in September 2018 with a text that read “Hello, I’m just shooting my shot”. I thought it was the funniest and most ridiculous thing but I was feeling cheeky so I responded back with something witty…. and the conversation took off. We kept messaging back and forth for around two weeks, cracking jokes and getting to know each other and then he disappeared. I was confused but had a lot going on at the time so I just charged it to the game and kept it moving.

He then popped up just a week later and was like “Honestly, I’m bad with socials, can I have your number?”. I was in Nigeria with my Mum on a quick trip at the time and I needed company, so I shared it and we spoke the entire trip. When I got back to London, we met up and it was magical like we knew each other before.. and he loved Asa! Everything was going well for around a year. I like to call this our interlude period because let’s just say I was scared of commitment and ran for the hills. However, we rekindled 2 years later. I reached out and the rest was history.

Credits

Bride @toniaxb

Photography @nicolelamparska.photography

Videography @jvis.media

Makeup @indiakmakeup

Hairstylist @dbphair

Hair @toniasunits

Wedding coordinator @thebrideshelper