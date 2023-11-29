Connect with us

Weddings

Perpetual & Jacob's Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

Weddings

A Cheeky DM and a Witty Response - Here's How Anthonia & Michael Came To Be!

Weddings

Love Had Sweet Plans For Melanie & Ore Who Met in Uni - Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

Weddings

Esther & Deji Met Through a Mutual Friend and Formed an Instant Connection!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Weddings

When The Photographer Shoots His Shot! Kennedy Fell in Love With Blessing When She Walked in For a Photo Session

Weddings

She Was a Wedding Guest and He Was a Groomsman - Now, It's Denise & Yemi's Wedding!

Weddings

Catch up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With Chi & Sam’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene's #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Weddings

Perpetual & Jacob’s Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

One beautiful thing about love is that it can show up anytime and anywhere. For Perpetual and Jacob, it showed up 8 years ago at a youth church event.

Their connection was on a whole different level and It was as though they had known each other for years. Despite being faced with the challenges of long-distance, they grew deeper in love as the years went by and built a relationship based on love and commitment. They are now set for a forever journey and we can’t get over the cuteness from their pre-wedding shoot! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Jacob:

Perpetual and I met at the university in November 2015. We were both 19 years old and it was at a youth church event in Chelmsford, England. I was a second-year International student and she was the new girl on campus. Our relationship took off within a week of getting to know each other. It felt like we had known each other in a previous life. Two years later, I had completed my studies and we decided to do a long-distance relationship. That was a very challenging experience, but we persevered. We saw each other yearly and did everything possible to stay intimate. Eventually, in March 2021, I finally popped the question to the love of my life. The road to our big day has not been straightforward, but we couldn’t imagine life without each other!

Credits

Bride @perpetualxc
Groom @jacobegbunike
Planner and coordinator @eventsbybettyb
Makeup @jyrosignature_mua
Hairstylist @jiroshair
Outfit @kemprechempire
Groom’s outfit @neopele78
Cap and walking stick @zeediva_signet
Gele @gelebyboj
Photography @humphreyominisan

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa

Money Matters with Nimi: Here’s How You Can Enjoy Christmas Without Going Broke

Chioma Momah: How to Become Better Despite Criticisms

Olufunke Olumide: Can a Multifamily Office Help Ease the Burdens of Black Tax?
css.php