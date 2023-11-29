Perpetual & Jacob’s Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

One beautiful thing about love is that it can show up anytime and anywhere. For Perpetual and Jacob, it showed up 8 years ago at a youth church event.

Their connection was on a whole different level and It was as though they had known each other for years. Despite being faced with the challenges of long-distance, they grew deeper in love as the years went by and built a relationship based on love and commitment. They are now set for a forever journey and we can’t get over the cuteness from their pre-wedding shoot! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Jacob:

Perpetual and I met at the university in November 2015. We were both 19 years old and it was at a youth church event in Chelmsford, England. I was a second-year International student and she was the new girl on campus. Our relationship took off within a week of getting to know each other. It felt like we had known each other in a previous life. Two years later, I had completed my studies and we decided to do a long-distance relationship. That was a very challenging experience, but we persevered. We saw each other yearly and did everything possible to stay intimate. Eventually, in March 2021, I finally popped the question to the love of my life. The road to our big day has not been straightforward, but we couldn’t imagine life without each other!

Credits

Bride @perpetualxc

Groom @jacobegbunike

Planner and coordinator @eventsbybettyb

Makeup @jyrosignature_mua

Hairstylist @jiroshair

Outfit @kemprechempire

Groom’s outfit @neopele78

Cap and walking stick @zeediva_signet

Gele @gelebyboj

Photography @humphreyominisan